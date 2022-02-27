Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians

27 Feb. 12:35

The Russian delegation arrived in Belarus for talks with representatives of Ukraine. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.

He stressed that the delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and other departments, including the presidential administration. "We will be ready to start these negotiations in Gomel", Interfax quoted the Kremlin spokesperson.

Let us remind you that on the morning of February 24, the Russian leader said in an address to citizens that, in response to the appeal of the leaders of the DPR and LPR, he had decided to conduct a special military operation in the Donbass.