ASEAN issues statement on situation around Ukraine

27 Feb. 12:58

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are deeply concerned about the development of the situation in Ukraine and the fighting in that country. This is stated in a joint ministerial statement posted today on the website of the Cambodian Foreign Ministry.

"We call on all parties to exercise utmost restraint and make efforts for dialogue through all channels, including diplomatic means, to contain the situation, de-escalate tensions, and seek a peaceful resolution in accordance with international law, the UN Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia", the statement said.

The ASEAN foreign ministers also note that there is still room for peaceful dialogue, and this should prevent the situation from getting out of control. "All parties are responsible for observing the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and equality of all nations for the sake of peace, security and harmonious coexistence", the document says.

Let us remind you that on February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian Federation recognizes the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as independent states. Treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. On the morning of February 24, the Russian leader said in an address to citizens that, in response to an appeal from the leaders of the DPR and LPR, he had decided to conduct a special military operation in the Donbass.