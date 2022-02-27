Ukraine ready to hold talks with Russia in Baku or Istanbul

27 Feb. 13:40

Belarus cannot be a platform for negotiations with Russia, as aggressive actions are taking place from the territory of the republic. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on his Telegram channel.

“If there were no aggressive actions from your territories, we could speak in Minsk, in your city. “Now we are saying: not Minsk. Other cities may be a place for the meeting", the Ukrainian leader stressed.

Zelensky focused on the fact that Ukraine wants to meet and wants the end of the war. "Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku - that’s what we offered to the Russian side. Any other city suits us too. In a country from whose territory missiles do not fly", he said.

Ukrainian president added that this is the only way the negotiations can be honest and can really end the war.

Let us remind you that earlier today, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov reported that the Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus for negotiations with representatives of Ukraine. The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and other departments, including the presidential administration. "We will be ready to start these negotiations in Gomel", the Kremlin spokesperson said.