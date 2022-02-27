Zurabishvili expresses support for Ukraine

27 Feb. 13:58

Presidents of Georgia and Ukraine Salome Zurabishvili and Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation. Zurabishvili herself announced this on her page on the social network Twitter.

"I spoke with President Zelensky and confirmed Georgia's full support for the Ukrainian people", she wrote.

Zurabishvili also called the Ukrainian president an exemplary leader. "At this tragic time for Ukraine and for the whole Europe, President Zelensky is an exemplary leader. The whole Georgia supports Ukraine", the President of Georgia noted.