Belarus holds referendum on Constitutional amendments

27 Feb. 14:25

On the morning of February 27, a referendum on amendments to the Constitution began in Belarus.

The citizens of the country have one question to answer: "Do you accept amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus?" Answers "for" and "against" were offered.

Amendments are proposed to be made in about half of the articles of the Basic law of the republic. The essence of the changes is to clarify the functions and powers of the Head of State, Parliament and Government while maintaining a presidential form of government. The draft amendments to the constitution state that the same person cannot be president of Belarus for more than two terms.

More than 5.5 thousand polling stations have been established in the country; they are also located in medical institutions, sanatoriums and military units. The polling stations will be open until 20:00.

More than 6.8 million Belarusian citizens are included in the voting lists. In accordance with the law, the referendum will be declared valid if more than half of the citizens with the right to vote take part in it. Early voting at the referendum on amendments to the constitution of Belarus took place on February 22-26.