Lukashenko: Western policy leads to third world war

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the sanctions policy of Western countries is pushing for a third world war.



"In this situation, you must understand one thing: there are such sanctions. Now there is a lot of talk against the banking sector. Gas, oil, SWIFT. This is worse than war. This is pushing Russia into a third world war", the head of state said.

He stressed that "here one need to be restrained not to get into trouble." "Because nuclear war is the end of everything", Lukashenko explained.

He also expressed the opinion that the counter-sanctions of Belarus and Russia would be very painful for the West.