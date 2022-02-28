Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops in Ukraine

28 Feb. 9:40

Russia’s defense ministry reports losses among Russian servicemen taking part in the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Russian servicemen are showing courage and heroism during the special military operation. But, regrettably, there are killed and wounded among them," he said, adding that Russia’s losses are by far lesser than "losses among Ukrainian troops" and nationalists.

He vowed that the Russian military will continue to treat surrendering Ukrainian troops in a humane way. "We understand that they took an oath to the people of Ukraine. All those surrendering arms and stopping resistance will be released to their families," he stressed.