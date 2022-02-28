Turkish and Russian FMs discuss developments in Ukraine

28 Feb. 11:00

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone Sunday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the latest developments in Ukraine, which has been the target of Russian military intervention.

The main topics of the conversation were a possible cease-fire and the humanitarian situation, including the evacuation of civilians, according to a briefing by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Sunday was a busy day for Cavusoglu as he spoke to several counterparts by phone, including Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba. Details on the conversation were not disclosed, however.

The Turkish diplomat also held talks on Ukraine with Estonia’s Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets along with Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra and Helga Schmid, the secretary-general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

In addition, he discussed the humanitarian issue and efforts to ensure a cease-fire in Ukraine during a conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.