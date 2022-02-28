Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia

28 Feb. 13:45

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived at the Belarusian border to take part in talks with Russia, the presidential office said, noting that ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine would be the key issues of the meeting.

"The Kiev delegation arrived at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to hold talks with Russia," the president’s office stated on its Telegram channel.

"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads.

The Kiev delegation includes Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov, Advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak, the head of the Servant of the People ruling party’s faction David Arakhamia, first deputy chief of the Ukrainian delegation to the Contact Group Andrey Kostin, people’s deputy Rustem Umerov and Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Nikolay Tochitsky.