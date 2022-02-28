РУС ENG

Oil soars as sanctions on Russia mount

Oil soars as sanctions on Russia mount

Oil prices jumped on Monday as Western allies imposed more sanctions on Russia and blocked some Russian banks from a global payments system, which could cause severe disruption to its oil exports.

Brent crude rose $4.16, or 4.3%, to $102.09, at 0915 after hitting a high of $105.07 a barrel in early trade.

The Brent contract, for April delivery, expires on Monday. The most active contract, for May delivery, was up $4.16 at $98.28.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $4.19, or 4.6%, at $95.78 a barrel after hitting $99.10 in early trade.

Russian crude oil grades were already hammered in physical markets. Russia accounts for about 10% of global oil supply.

Ahead of the meeting, OPEC+ revised down its forecast for the oil market surplus for 2022 by about 200,000 bpd to 1.1 million bpd, underscoring market tightness. At the same time a separate report showed OPEC+ in January produced 972,000 bpd less than their agreed targets.

1085 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos