Russian air forces dominate airspace over Ukraine

28 Feb. 14:15

The Russian warplanes dominate the airspace over the entire territory of Ukraine, Russian defence ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"The Russian aviation has gained dominance in the airspace over the entire territory of Ukraine," Konashenkov told reporters.

Over the past day, the Russian military destroyed eight Buk M-1 combat vehicles, S-300 and Buk M-1 air defence systems, three radio positions with P-14 stations, four combat aircraft on the ground and one in air, the official said, adding that they have also hit 1,114 military infrastructure facilities of Ukraine since the beginning of the operation.

The Russian military completely took control of the territory around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Russian defence ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"Russian armed forces have taken control of the cities of Berdyansk and Enerhodar. Russian military personnel fully guard and control the area around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant," Konashenkov told reporters.