Russia-Ukraine talks held on Belarus border

28 Feb. 14:30

Russia and Ukraine kicked off talks on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border Monday, Belarusian state television reported.

Zelenskiy’s office said the Ukrainian delegation consists of Ukraine's defense minister, deputy foreign minister, as well as four senior lawmakers and presidential office staffers.

Russia’s team comprises Moscow’s ambassador to Minsk, its deputy defense minister, a senior lawmaker and President Vladimir Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Russian state television later filmed two approaching helicopters that it said was the Ukrainian delegation arriving for talks.

Belarusian state television reported that the exact location of the talks on the banks of the River Pripyat will not be disclosed out of security concerns.