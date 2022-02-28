Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by almost 107,000

28 Feb. 15:10

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 106,920, over the past day to 16,398,036, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

In relative terms, it reached 0.66%.

As many as 6,382 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 17.6% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 54 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 29 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier as many as 7,742 patients were hospitalized.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 733 over the past day to 351,660. A day earlier 769 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate went down to 2.14%, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 116,742 over the past day, reaching 13,575,652.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 82.8% of the total number of those infected. A day earlier some 137,596 patients recovered.