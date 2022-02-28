Georgia reports 2,465 new COVID-19 cases

28 Feb. 15:30

Georgia has reported 2,465 new Covid-19 cases, 12,840 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for the past 14 days stands at 26.54 percent.

Overall 85,122 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

A total of 14,138 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 7,910 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,228 were PCR tests. 1,605,472 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 1,504,161 of 1,605,472 patients have recovered, while 16,163 have died from the virus.

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus accounts for about 85 percent of confirmed Covid-19 cases. A total of 4,595 are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,046 patients are in critical condition out of which 278 are on artificial ventilation. 80,110 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Overall, 1,349,866 individuals have received at least one dose of any vaccine in the country so far, while 1,245,978 people have been fully vaccinated amounting to 43 percent of the country’s adult population and 220,235 have received booster shots of the vaccine.