Mastercard to block access to payment system for many financial institutions

1 Mar. 9:20

The US-based Mastercard has blocked access to many financial institutions because of anti-Russian sanctions introduced in connection with the situation around Ukraine, CEO of Mastercard Michael Miebach said in his statement posted on the corporation’s website.

"As a result of sanction orders, we have blocked multiple financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network," Miebach said. "We will continue to work with regulators in the days ahead to abide fully by our compliance obligations as they evolve," he added.