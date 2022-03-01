Kazakhstan's Nur-Otan party to be renamed

1 Mar. 10:00

Kazakhstan's Nur-Otan party will be renamed, Kazinform news agency reported.

According to the message, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the renaming of the Nur Otan party to Amanat.

“The word "Amanat" means a testament of ancestors, a mandate to the future generations,” the president said during an extraordinary congress of the party." "Amanat" is a deep concept having a special symbolism in the history and culture of our people. It embodies the ideals of independence, the values of strong statehood and common national unity, the boundless homeland, which our ancestors bequeathed to us.”

“We must preserve and strengthen this invaluable heritage,” President Tokayev added. “This is our sacred duty to the past and future generations. I support the renaming of the party to Amanat.”