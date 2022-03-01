Turkey says it won’t allow passage of warships through straits

1 Mar. 10:20

Turkey has notified all littoral and non-littoral states that it won’t allow passage of warships through the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus straits, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"We have complied and will comply with the provisions that are set by the Montreux Convention," he was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news service. "Up until this day, we haven’t received a single request for passage [of warships]."

"We have notified all littoral and non-littoral countries that warships won’t pass through the straits," the minister went on to say.

Cavusoglu didn’t specify when Ankara sent out these notifications.