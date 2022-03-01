U.S. orders that 12 employees of Russian mission to UN leave

1 Mar. 11:00

Twelve employees of the Russian mission to the United Nations have been ordered to leave the United States by March 7, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"I have just received information that the U.S. authorities have undertaken another hostile action against the Russian Federation's mission to the United Nations, grossly violating their commitments on the host country agreement that they undertook, telling us that they are announcing 12 people from the personnel of the Russian mission personae non gratae and demanding that they leave by March 7," Nebenzya said at a press conference in New York.