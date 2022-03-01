UEFA ends partnership with Gazprom

1 Mar. 11:20

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has made a decision to end its partnership with Russia’s gas giant Gazprom across all competitions, the UEFA press service said on Monday.

"The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and UEFA EURO 2024," the press service said.

Gazprom became sponsor of the UEFA Champions League in 2012. In 2021 the company signed a new partnership agreement with UEFA until 2024.

Earlier on Monday, German football club FC Schalke also decided to end partnership with Gazprom, its main sponsor since 2007.