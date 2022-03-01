Putin signs decree on special economic measures

1 Mar. 12:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that introduces special economic measures regarding unfriendly actions by the US and its allies, and its text was published on the Kremlin website on Monday.

The preface says the decree was signed "due to actions by the United States and the foreign states and international organizations that have sided with it, which are unfriendly and run counter to international law and are related to restrictions on Russian nationals and legal entities."

In addition, the measures listed in the document are applied in order to protect Russian national interests and in accordance with the federal laws On Special Economic Measures and Coercive Measures, On Security and On Measures to Influence (Counter) Unfriendly Actions of the United States of America and the Other Foreign States.