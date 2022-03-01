EU to launch all-out economic war against Russia

1 Mar. 12:40

The EU states intend to start an all-out economic war against Russia, French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire told the France Info radio station.

"We are going to unleash an all-out economic and financial war against Russia," the French finance minister noted. "The Russian people will pay for its consequences," he said.

According to the French finance minister, the sanctions imposed by the West against Russia are "extremely effective". Le Maire noted that the penalties would likely affect the EU countries. Nevertheless, he emphasized that "Russia, not Europe, would be the one to suffer."

On February 26, the EU Council decided to restrict the access of the Russian government, the Central Bank, Alfa-Bank, Otkritie FC Bank, Rossiya Bank, Promsvyazbank and other financial institutions to the European capital market from April 12 due to the Russian military special operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the appeal of the leaders of the republics of Donbass, decided to conduct a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow's plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories.