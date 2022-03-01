Georgia reports 6,847 new COVID-19 cases

1 Mar. 14:40

Georgia has reported 6,847 new Covid-19 cases, 9,003 recoveries, and 36 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate for the past 14 days stands at 25.18 percent. Overall 82,930 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

A total of 37,226 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 25,213 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,013 were PCR tests. 1,612,319 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 1,513,164 of 1,612,319 patients have recovered, while 16,199 have died from the virus.

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus accounts for about 85 percent of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

A total of 4,479 are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,000 patients are in critical condition out of which 279 are on artificial ventilation. 78,451 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Overall, 1,350,685 individuals have received at least one dose of any vaccine in the country so far, while 1,246,851 people have been fully vaccinated amounting to 43 percent of the country’s adult population and 223,010 have received booster shots of the vaccine.