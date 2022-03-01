China welcomes beginning of talks between Russia and Ukraine

1 Mar. 15:00

China welcomes the beginning of talks between Russia and Ukraine and hopes that this process will continue, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"China has always supported and encouraged diplomatic efforts that facilitate the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, it welcomes the beginning of peaceful talks between Russia and Ukraine," he said. "We noted that the sides had agreed upon holding a new round of talks in the near future. We hope that the sides will continue to maintain the process of dialogue and negotiations," the diplomat noted.

He also said that China hoped for Russia and Ukraine to aspire for a political solution that will take into consideration legitimate concerns in the security sphere of both sides and will facilitate long-term order and stability in Europe.