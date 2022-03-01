Kadyrov admits Chechen casualties in Ukraine

1 Mar. 15:20

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov became at least the fifth head of a Russian region to admit casualties in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that sent shockwaves around the world.

Russia’s Defense Ministry admitted for the first time Sunday that there were "killed and injured" soldiers among its troops in Ukraine without saying how many have died there.

“Unfortunately, there are already losses among the natives of the Chechen republic. Two died, six more sustained various injuries,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

The governor of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Dagestan was the first regional leader to admit casualties from among the local troops.