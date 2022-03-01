London adds Sberbank to its sanctions list

1 Mar. 16:15

Sberbank was included in the UK sanctions list updated on Tuesday. Restrictive measures have been introduced against the bank’s correspondent accounts, and clearing operations in pounds sterling were also banned.

According to the statement, Sberbank, being Russia's largest bank in terms of assets, is an exceptionally significant player in the Russian financial services sector, strategically important to the Russian government.

On Monday, Otkritie, Sovcombank, and VEB were also included in the UK sanctions list. According to the document, the UK is freezing their assets for "supporting the Russian government" and benefiting from cooperation with it.