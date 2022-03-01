Russian Railways warns of possible problems with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay payments for tickets

1 Mar. 16:35

The purchase of electronic tickets for Russian Railways trains via Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay services may not be available, the carrier warns.

"Currently, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay may not be available for e-tickets purchase. In case of payment difficulties we recommend to use the standard method of payment with bank card data entry", the Russian Railways website says.

The company added that the appointment of additional trains and the addition of wagons to scheduled trains continued. In this regard, Russians are advised to repeat the request after a while if they cannot find the right ticket.