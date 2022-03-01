Iran's supreme leader criticises U.S. over Ukraine crisis

1 Mar. 16:45

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the United States, which he called a "mafia-like regime", of creating the conflict in Ukraine.

Iran's top political authority also said the roots of the conflict must be acknowledged. "Basically, the U.S. regime creates crises, lives off of crises and feeds on various crises in the world. Ukraine is another victim of this policy," Khamenei said in a televised speech.

"In my view, Ukraine is a victim of the crises concocted by the United States," Khamenei said.

"There are two lessons to be learnt here. States which depend on the support of the U.S. and Western powers need to know they cannot trust such countries," Reuters cited him as saying.