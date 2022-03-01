EU countries not stop issuing tourist visas to Russians

1 Mar. 18:30

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia noted that the EU countries interested in Russian tourists have not stopped issuing visas.

"The closure of the airspace for Russian carriers did not become a reason for the most EU states' consulates to suspend the documents for visas acceptance. At least,it follows from the monitoring of the websites of the European countries' visa centers operating in Russia", the Association of Tour Operators of Russia said.

Italy, Spain, Greece, Croatia are counting on Russian tourists this summer. The EU countries are now taking a wait-and-see attitude in the hope of normalizing the situation.

Since February 28, the EU has suspended the simplified visa regime for delegations' members from Russia, the government and parliament, courts, holders of diplomatic passports and businessmen.