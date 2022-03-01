Opposition tries to drag Georgia into conflict in Ukraine

1 Mar. 20:00

Georgian anti-government forces are doing everything possible to draw the country into what is happening in Ukraine, said Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling party Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia.

He reminded that the US and EU countries "clearly stated that their armies will not take part in the battles." "The conclusion is that the only goal of the anti-government political force (the opposition, the National Movement) is to drag the country into hostilities", Sputnik Georgia quotes the politician.

He also touched upon the issue of anti-Russian sanctions. He reminded that Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has already spoken on this issue, and everyone shared his opinion.

Kobakhidze stressed that during closed conversations with the opposition, all participants understand that the restrictions will not be painful for Russia, but will hit the Georgian people.