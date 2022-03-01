Russians oppressed in Britain

1 Mar. 20:30

Russian citizens complain about aggressive actions by the UK residents amid a special operation on the territory of Ukraine, the press service of the Russian Embassy in this country reports.

"In connection with the unprecedented anti-Russian campaign launched by the British media, caused by the events in Ukraine, the consular department began to receive numerous appeals from Russian citizens and Russian-speaking compatriots about manifestations of discrimination and hooligan antics", the statement said.

The Embassy noted that such acts were directed not only against minor citizens who are working, living and studying in the UK, but also against schoolchildren.

"We also do not rule out provocations and aggressive actions against Russian-speaking citizens, especially in the areas where Russian institutions or Russian-speaking organizations are located. Unfortunately, it is happening withthe British authorities' connivance", the press service stressed.