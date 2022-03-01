President of EC: Today, EU and Ukraine already closer than ever before

1 Mar. 20:55

On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the war in Ukraine should end and then discuss steps on the country's bid for EU membership.

"Today, the European Union and Ukraine are already closer than ever before. There is still a long path ahead. We have to end this war. And we should talk about the next steps", the head of the EC said.

As Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's office, said earlier, on Monday Volodymyr Zelensky "signed Ukraine's application for EU membership under the accelerated procedure, the application was accepted and registered".