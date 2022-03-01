China calls on Ukraine and Russia to return to negotiations

1 Mar. 21:30

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba, during which he called on Ukraine and the Russian Federation to find a solution to the problem in negotiations.

"Regarding the current crisis, China calls on Ukraine and Russia to find a solution to the problem through negotiations and supports all constructive international efforts that contribute to a political solution", Chinese Foreign Minister said.

It was previously reported that the Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun said that only negotiations between Moscow and Kiev will help to finally resolve the crisis in Ukraine.