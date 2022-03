1 Mar. 21:45

The European Union must strengthen its deterrence capabilities in order to avoid war. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell at an extraordinary plenary session of the European Parliament on the situation in Ukraine.

"We must increase our deterrence capacity to prevent war", TASS quoted him.

The head of European diplomacy stressed that this is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. "Europe must think more about security", he explained.