U.S. ban on Russian flights to come into force by late Wednesday

2 Mar. 9:20

The ban on Russian flights in the U.S. airspace will come into force by late Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation has said in a statement.

The document says that the ban will be applicable to "all aircraft owned, certified, operated, registered, chartered, leased, or controlled by, for, or for the benefit of, a person who is a citizen of Russia."

"This includes passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights, effectively closing U.S. air space to all Russian commercial air carriers and other Russian civil aircraft," the Department of Transportation said.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the United States was joining its allies and closing its airspace for Russian flights in connection with the events in Ukraine.