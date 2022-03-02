Zelensky says Russian bombing must stop before cease-fire talks begin

2 Mar. 10:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian bombing in the country must stop before Ukraine engages in cease-fire talks.

"It's necessary to at least stop bombing people, just stop the bombing and then sit down at the negotiating table," Zelensky told Reuters and CNN in an interview.

Zelensky used Tuesday's interview to plead with members of NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine that would hinder the Russian air force. " He also repeated his request for Ukraine to be accepted into NATO, but said that President Biden had told him that now was not the time to make that move. Zelensky asked that NATO nations introduce more significant support to Ukraine, even if it does not become part of the group.