Ford suspends its operations in Russia

2 Mar. 10:40

U.S. company Ford is suspending its operations in Russia in connection with the events in Ukraine, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"Given the situation, we have today informed our JV partners that we are suspending our operations in Russia, effective immediately, until further notice," the statement says.

According to the statement, Ford has significantly wound down its operations in Russia in recent years. The company said its present-day operations in the country were limited to commercial van manufacturing and sales through a minority interest in the Sollers Ford jount venture.

The company expressed its support to Ukraine and pledged to donate $100,000 for humanitarian assistance.