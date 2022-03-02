Russian forces take control of Kherson

2 Mar. 11:20

"Russian Armed Forces units have taken full control of the regional center of Kherson. Civilian infrastructure, critical public services and facilities, along with urban transportation are operating as usual. There are no shortages of food or essential goods in the city," Konashenkov assured.

According to him, "negotiations continue between the Russian command, and the city and regional administrations, on resolving issues covering the maintenance and function of social infrastructure facilities, ensuring law and order and the security of the population."