2 Mar. 12:40

The price of Brent crude oil futures contract with May delivery on London’s ICE exchange rose by 7.67% to $113.02 per barrel on Wednesday.

As of 11:03 Moscow time, the price of Brent slowed down to $111.46 per barrel (+6.21%). The last time Brent exceeded $113 per barrel was in June 2014.

Meanwhile, the price of futures contract for WTI crude oil grew by 6.6% to $110.25 per barrel.