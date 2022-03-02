Russian-Ukrainian talks not cancelled

2 Mar. 12:00

The Russian-Ukrainian talks have not been cancelled, a source close to the talks said Wednesday, adding that they have merely been postponed.

"Not a cancellation; the schedule was shifted; official information will come shortly," the source said.

According to information obtained by TASS, the new round of Russian-Ukrainian talks will take place in Belovezhskaya Pushcha in Belarus.

The first round of talks took place on February 28 in the Gomel Region of Belarus. According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the sides "walked through all agenda points in detail, and found some points where common positions could be predicted," and agreed to continue the negotiations process.