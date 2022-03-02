Resolution on termination of deputy powers of Nazarbayev's daughter adopted

2 Mar. 13:30

The Majilis, lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament, voted to pass a resolution to terminate the powers of its deputy Dariga Nazarbayeva at a plenary session on Wednesday, Interfax reported.

"A deputy of the Majilis, Dariga Nazarbayeva, has filed an application for early termination of her powers as a deputy of the Majilis, and in this regard, the Central Election Commission (CEC) is making a request to resolve the issue of early termination of her powers," CEC member Asylbek Smagulov said at a plenary session of the Majilis.