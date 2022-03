2 Mar. 13:45

Forces of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have blocked Mariupol, DPR militia spokesman Eduard Basurin said.

"Mariupol has been blocked. Forces will continue to move forward in this area in order to put an end to the shelling of residential areas," Basurin said on the Rossiya 24 television channel (VGTRK).

The DPR said on Tuesday that Mariupol had been practically blocked. DPR head Denis Pushilin set the task of surrounding Mariupol by midnight.