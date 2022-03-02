Scholz: NATO does not plan military intervention in Ukraine crisis

2 Mar. 15:00

Germany, as well as NATO and other countries, do not plan a military intervention in connection with the events in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

Scholz expressed support for the early resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.



“The news that is coming to us from Ukraine is terrible… I want to once again call for an immediate cessation of all hostilities… We are grateful that both of us will equally advocate for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to be resumed quickly," Scholz said.