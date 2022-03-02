Georgia reports 3,840 new COVID-19 cases

2 Mar. 15:30

Georgia has reported 3,840 new Covid-19 cases, 4,692 recoveries, and 32 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for the past 14 days stands at 24.39 percent.

Overall 82,046 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

A total of 20,075 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 14,438 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,637 were PCR tests. 1,616,159 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 1,517,856 of 1,616,159 patients have recovered, while 16,231 have died from the virus.

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus accounts for about 85% of confirmed Covid-19 cases. A total of 3,424 are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 772 patients are in critical condition out of which 247 are on artificial ventilation. 78,622 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Overall, 1,351,019 individuals have received at least one dose of any vaccine in the country so far, while 1,247,387 people have been fully vaccinated amounting to 43 percent of the country’s adult population and 223,654 have received booster shots of the vaccine.