Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 97,500

2 Mar. 16:30

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 97,455 over the past day to 16,592,824, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.59%.

As many as 11,754 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 7.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 53 regions, while in 32 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 12,753 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,024 over the past day versus 2,066 a day earlier, reaching 2,701,834, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 4,514 over the past day versus 3,421 a day earlier, reaching 1,445,730.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 784 over the past day to 353,230. A day earlier 786 COVID-19 deaths were registered. The average mortality rate dropped to 2.13%, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 183,530 over the past day, reaching 13,931,995. The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 83.9% of the total number of those infected. A day earlier some 172,813 patients recovered. The number of patients undergoing outpatient treatment rose to 2,307,599.