Lavrov: Third World War would be nuclear and disastrous

2 Mar. 17:00

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that if unleashed, a Third World War would be waged with the use of nuclear weapons and it would be disastrous.

Touching upon the situation in Ukraine in an interview with Al Jazeera, he said that Moscow is preparing for the second round of talks with Kiev, but that the Ukrainian side is dragging its feet at the behest of Washington.

"We are ready for the second round of the negotiations, but the Ukrainian side is playing for time on the US' orders", Lavrov pointed out.

He spoke after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian negotiators at the site of the talks late in the evening on Wednesday.