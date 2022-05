1 May. 13:00

The Russian brand SOL intends to import shoes from Uzbekistan, including children's, elite and sports shoes, Uzcharmsanoat reports.

The corresponding negotiations took place in Tashkent. The parties discussed issues of further expansion of bilateral relations in the leather and footwear sector, increasing exports of footwear to the Russian market.

The SOL brand, which cooperates mainly with China, is interested in Uzbek shoes, as they fully meet the requirements for both quality and price.