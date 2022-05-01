UN Security Council condemns series of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

1 May. 13:50

The UN Security Council has condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the continued heinous terrorist acts against civilians in Afghanistan, including the attack on the Mawlavi Sekander mosque in Kunduz on April 22, which killed more than 25 people and injured dozens," the text of the UN statement reads.

The Security Council also condemned the attack on two minibuses in Mazar-i-Sharif on April 28, and the attack on the Khalifa Sahib mosque in Kabul on April 29, as a result of which at least 30 people died.