Georgia’s capital goes under water

1 May. 14:10

In Tbilisi, roads, streets, and basements of residential buildings were flooded, due to heavy rain that hit the city at night from April 30 to May 1.

In particular, transport hubs important for the city - the Left Embankment and Heroes' Square - were partially flooded. Due to heavy rainfall, traffic on the so-called "new road" leading from Heroes' Square to Tamarashvili Street (Vake-Saburtalo) was hindered. Basements, first floors of residential buildings and commercial facilities on Tsinamdzgvrishvili Street are also flooded, Novosti-Georgia reports.

According to residents of Tbilisi, due to the flood, several city streets literally went underwater, and the Kura, which overflowed its banks, flooded the embankment.

Workers of the capital's mayor's office were eliminating the consequences of the downpour throughout the night. Work on pumping out water in the houses continues.

Recall that heavy rain in Tbilisi began on Saturday evening. According to the weather forecast, heavy rains throughout Georgia are also expected next week.