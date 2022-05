1 May. 14:35

The Swedish company IKEA has extended the suspension of its stores in Russia until August 31, 2022, due to logistics problems.

The public of the IKEA workers' union on the social network Vkontakte reads that the company cannot ensure the uninterrupted supply of its goods to stores, so they will remain closed until the end of summer.

"The current store/studio operation behind closed doors has been extended until August 31," the statement runs.