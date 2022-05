1 May. 14:50

Turkey considers it possible to form a global security architecture that will satisfy all parties, the official representative of the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin wrote in social media after his trip to Kiev.

He also assured that Ankara will continue to make efforts to normalize the situation around Ukraine, TASS reports.

The official representative of the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalyn, visited Kyiv, where he met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.